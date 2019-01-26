‘Starship Troopers’ TV Show Reportedly In The Works With Original Cast

Over two years ago, Sony announced they’d be relaunching the Starship Troopers franchise and now, it appears a new television show could also be in the works. Speaking with HN Entertainment, Ed Neumeier revealed that he was attempting to bring back the original cast for a television show.

In response to a question about whether or not it’s possible to do a sequel to a movie that’s nearly 30 years old, Neumeier mentioned that they’re working on something in the same vein.

“Well, I think they can,” Neumeier said. “I don’t want to jinx anything, but we are talking about trying to do a television show that is based on that idea.”

Neumeier then went on to reveal he had “mixed feelings” regarding Sony’s Starship Troopers relaunch, a movie that’s been in development since 2016.

“Well, I have mixed feelings about it [the reboot] because I think that what we did with the first Starship is almost not repeatable in a way…” the filmmaker said. “I based the structure of Starship Troopers when I was writing it, the structure of WWII propaganda films that the studios made between 1941 and 1944. We don’t really talk about those movies anymore, but that had a very particular structure and they were made during a conflict and they didn’t have an end-point as with Starship ends they’ll keep fighting.”

Interesting enough, the original Starship Troopers flick that Neumeier wrote was followed-up by four straight-to-DVD movies, including two live-action films in addition to two animated projects. Neumeier was involved in three of the four sequels, writing Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, Starship Troopers 3: Marauder, and the Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars anime. Marauder served as the writer’s directorial debut.

“I’m not sure, their idea is as I understood at a certain point was they said to kind of do An Officer and The Gentleman, Johnny Rico as the Officer and The Gentlemen version of a sci-fi movie,” he said of Sony’s relaunch. “So, maybe you could do that a romantic picture about kids coming up together in the service and one of them becoming an officer and all of that means, you know. It’s really not what Heinlein’s about, but that’s okay I can imagine you could do that. I’m not sure who goes to see that movie though.”

