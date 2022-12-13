Starz Cancels Season 2 of New Series Before Season 1 Finishes Airing

Monday was a difficult day for television fans with a handful of surprising cancellations and now, Starz is adding one more to the list. It was announced that Dangerous Liaisons, which is currently in its first season and had already been renewed for Season 2 just last month, has been cancelled. The remaining three episode of the 8-episode first season are expected to air as scheduled, according to Deadline. Series executive producers are reportedly shopping the series around.

Starz had initially announced a Season 2 renewal for the series on November 1st before the series debuted on November 6th. However, according to the report, while executives had faith in the series from a creative standpoint, the series wasn't performing especially well in terms of ratings.

Based on the 18th century novel of the same name, Dangerous Liaisons stars Alice Englert as the Marquise de Merteuil and Nicholas Denton as Vicomte de Valmont and tells the origin stories for these characters when they met on the eve of revolution in France. Kosar Ali, Carice Van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Tom Wlaschiha also star.

Major series shakeups at HBO Max

Starz's Dangerous Liaisons wasn't the only surprising cancellation on Monday. HBO Max cancelled Minx after one season, though in this case, Minx had nearly completed production on Season 2. The streamer also cancelled fan-favorite series Love Life after two seasons on Monday. It's been reported that the cancellations of both Minx and Love Life are being driven by Warner Bros. Discovery. Both seasons of Love Life are also set to be removed from. HBO Max, along with Westworld and The Nevers, the latter series is still expected to air the second half of its first season at a later date.

