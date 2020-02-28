“Stay (I Missed You)” Synopsis Reveals What To Expect From Roswell, New Mexico Season 2

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Stay (I Missed You),” the season two premiere of Roswell, New Mexico, which will debut on March 15 after the return of Supernatural‘s fifteenth and final season. The second season, which recently added Arrowverse and America’s Next Top Model veteran Cassandra Jean Amell, is selling itself with the tagline “destiny reborn.” At this point there is not much information available regarding what the show will exactly be about in the second season. Roswell, New Mexico follows the story of Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) who returns home to Roswell and discovers that her teenage crush, Max Evans (Nathan Parsons), as well as his sister Isobel Evans-Bracken (Lily Cowles) and friend Michael Guerin (Michael Vlamis), are actually aliens who have kept this as well as their unearthly abilities hidden their entire lives.

The season finale saw Max, Isobel, and Michael defeat Noa Bracken (Karan Oberoi), Isobel’s husband who turned out to be a dangerous alien and murderer and is responsible for the death of Liz’s sister, Rosa. With Noah gone and after they discover Rosa’s body in one of the alien pods, Max uses his powers to bring her back to life, killing himself in the process, much to Liz’s devastation.

Despite this grim cliffhanger of sorts, series creator Carina Adly MacKenzie previously told TV Insider that it won’t be the last time fans see Max.

“We’ll see him less,” MacKenzie said. “We’re not going to forget about him, but we definitely open Season 2 in the place where Liz is dealing with two extremely conflicting emotions: extraordinary grief and extraordinary joy.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Stay (I Missed You)” below, and then good luck getting Lisa Loeb out of your head.

JUST A MAN WHO WANTED TO DO SOMETHING EXTRAORDINARY — Torn between the heartache of Max’s (Nathan Parsons) sacrifice and the joy of Rosa’s (Amber Midthunder) resurrection, Liz (Jeanine Mason) suppresses her grief to focus on moving out of Roswell with Rosa. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) copes with Max’s death in his own self-destructive way, while Isobel (Lily Cowles) focuses her attention on honing her alien powers. Finally, Liz makes an alarming discovery after Rosa begins experiencing mysterious side effects from her resurrection. Michael Trevino, Heather Hemmens, Tyler Blackburn and Trevor St. John also star. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Carina Adly MacKenzie.

Season 2 of Roswell, New Mexico will premiere on Monday, May 16th at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following Supernatural on The CW.