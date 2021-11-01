Steve Buscemi Recreates Iconic “Fellow Kids” 30 Rock Meme for Halloween

Halloween is a pretty unique occasion, allowing the most ubiquitous and the most obscure elements of popular culture to be celebrated. Actor Steve Buscemi decided to participate in this year’s festivities in the most unexpected way — by channeling his meme-worthy appearance on 30 Rock. A tweet from @harrislynn shows Buscemi dressed in a red baseball cap, red hoodie, and t-shirt that says “Music Band”, similarly to the outfit he wore in 30 Rock’s 2012 episode “The Tuexedo Begins.” The episode — and Buscemi’s appearance in it — are best known for the line “How do you do, fellow kids?”, which has become a meme.

In “The Tuxedo Begins”, Buscemi’s character is a private investigator who is tasked with going undercover at a high school, leading to the now-infamous line of dialogue. The line has evolved in a meme used to represent people trying to fit in with or pander to youth culture, and has spiked in popularity a lot over the years.

Buscemi’s meta 30 Rock Halloween costume comes a little over a year after the main cast of the series reunited, in a one-night special that doubled as a de-facto presentation for NBCUniversal and its Peacock streaming service. It featured the return of 30 Rock cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and more.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” Fey and Robert Carlock said in a joint statement at the time. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” Linda Yaccarino, chairman, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal, added. “Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry — a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them.”

