Steven Universe Sequel Promises to Answer the Show’s Biggest Questions

Steven Universe is coming back with a new sequel series now in development from the series’ original creator, and Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars is promising an answer to some of the original franchise’s biggest Crystal Gem mysteries. Steven Universe had one of the wildest tenures with Cartoon Network. While the original series only ran for five seasons, its broadcasts with Cartoon Network had some of the strangest schedules across that time. Despite that trouble, however, it was such a hit with fans that Steven Universe then concluded with a full feature film and epilogue series that followed. Now it’s coming back once more.

Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars is a brand new project now in development from original creator Rebecca Sugar and O.K. KO! Let’s Be Heroes series creator Ian Jones Quarterly for a release with Prime Video. This new series is being touted as a full follow up to the original Steven Universe series with the promise that it will be exploring the “past, present and future of the Steven Universe universe.” Which means fans are finally going to get some of that juicy Crystal Gem lore we’ve been wanting for a long time.

What’s New for the Steven Universe Sequel?

Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars will bring back Lars after he became a Space Captain towards the end of the original Steven Universe series’ run. It teases that it will follow Lars and his crew as they “smuggle contraband, evade the authorities, and uncover the darkest secrets of the fallen Gem Empire.” This is already a huge deal as the original Steven Universe was mostly focused on Steven himself, and his connection to the Diamonds that were in charge. While the series expanded on how the Gem society had operated for many years, there were still many questions left on the table.

These include the originals of Gem Homeworld itself. Because while fans have gotten to see how certain gems are made, and how they slot into their roles of the current Homeworld society, there are still many mysteries about how the planet came into fruition in the first place. Was there someone in charge before the Diamonds took over, or did they start it all themselves? That’s something that fans never got to find out, so it seems like we’ll finally get the answers to these questions with the Steven Universe sequel.

What Is Coming in New Steven Universe?

Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar has been openly noting a potential revival for the franchise since it celebrated its 10th anniversary back in 2023, “I know these characters in this world very well, and there’s so many interesting things in store for them and aspects of their personality that they’re still grappling with that I’m interested in exploring.” But when asked about specifics, Sugar played coy about what they would want to do, “It’s not an easy answer, because there’s so much, and I’m also so grateful to the Steven Universe’ team, the crew that I worked with for eight years on the show.”

“Thanks to them, these characters are so incredibly rich, and this world is so beautifully defined,” Sugar continues. “Even just our rules and our lore and the meaning behind why the characters are the way they are is so full that, if I had an opportunity to work with them again, they really take on a life of their own.” The lore for Steven Universe had been established a great deal during the original series, and now it seems like we’re about to get much more with a new sequel after all this time.