Cartoon Network Animator Talks Megas XLR Revival

Throughout the history of Cartoon Network, the cable network has given animation fans quite a few gems that failed to have lasting longevity, despite many fans’ desire for the stories to continue. A prime example of this was with Megas XLR, a 2004 series that focused on two New Jersey burn-outs who discovered a mech suit that must be used to protect the Earth. While the original series gained two seasons, many fans were hoping to see more from Coop, Jamie, and Kiva. Unfortunately, not only has a Megas XLR revival not been confirmed, it appears as though the series creator came exceptionally close to bringing back the cult favorite.

In a fanmade YouTube video titled, “The History of the Mostly Forgotten Megas XLR,” series co-creator Jody Schaeffer took the chance to comment on the series. While he thanked the video creator for making the breakdown, Schaeffer dropped the bomb regarding the potential revival, “Thanks for the shout out! Feels good knowing we weren’t completely forgotten. Fun fact: due to international sales and iTunes, Megas made its money back! We got greenlit for a reboot a few years ago. Then David Zaslav took over WB and shut the whole thing down again. Wait. That fact isn’t fun at all.”

How Did Megas XLR End?

In 2005, Megas XLR ended with its second season via a storyline that saw Coop, Jamie, and Kiva taking on their evil doubles from an alternate reality. While the Megas mech was destroyed during the battle, Coop would eventually get his hands on a new buffed-up mech, juiced up by his dark doppelganger. In traditional Megas XLR fashion, the series ended with the trio testing out the new suit by simply blowing things up around them, staying true to the surreal nature of the animated series.

Cartoon Network revivals are nothing new for the cable network, as even the recent Annecy International Animation Film Festival explored what the Warner Bros channel was cooking up in this department. Franchises like Regular Show, Adventure Time, The Amazing World of Gumball, Steven Universe, and Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends are all making comebacks with brand new series in the future. This isn’t to say that there’s a guarantee that we’ll see Coop and company make a comeback but the idea of this animated franchise making a comeback remains on the table, especially with the co-creator clearly still caring about his characters.

Recently, Cartoon Network’s future has been a tad shaky thanks to the decision by Warner Bros Discovery to split its company down the middle. The cable network will be a part of the “Warner Bros Discovery Global Networks” side of the equation, joining other networks such as TNT, CNN, TLC, and TBS, while “Warner Bros Discovery Streaming And Studios” will house Warner Bros Studios, HBO Max, DC Studios and more. With recent news that Adult Swim was facing “major” layoffs, the future of WB animation is anyone’s guess across the board.

