Steven Universe to Return With New Series From Original Creator

Steven Universe is coming back with a brand new series from its original creator, Lars of the Stars. Steven Universe is one of the more popular series to ever release with Cartoon Network. While it might not have had a healthy schedule with its original TV broadcast, the fans behind the series rallied behind it to the point where Steven Universe was able to run for multiple seasons, a sequel series, and even a full feature film. But even when all of that came to an end, fans of Steven Universe had been hoping to still see more of it some day.

That day is coming soon as Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar took to the stage during Warner Bros. Animation’s panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year to announce that they are returning to the franchise with a brand new series, Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars. Details about this new series are unfortunately slim as of the time of this initial announcement, but a report from Variety has debuted the official logo for the new Steven Universe series. Check it out below.

What Is Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars?

Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars will feature Rebecca Sugar returning as executive producer alongside O.K. KO! Let’s Be Heroes creator Ian Jones-Quartey, and is now in development for a release for streaming with Prime Video. This new series, as the title suggests, is teased to be picking up from the events of the original series and follow Lars and his crew as they travel across the universe. Variety further teases the new series will follow Lars and his crew as they “smuggle contraband, evade the authorities, and uncover the darkest secrets of the fallen Gem Empire.” So this could be a huge lore bomb for fans wanting more.

This title might seem familiar to Steven Universe fans as it’s also the name of the Season 5 episode, “Lars of the Stars.” This was the episode that had Lars becoming a space captain in the first place, and it’s what had set him on his path to the future seen in the rest of the franchise. Now that this new series will be picking up with more of his adventures, there are also all sorts of opportunities for fun cameos, new characters, and more that Steven Universe fans will likely want to jump in on.

