Steven Universe Creator Reveals What They Would Explore in a Revival

Steven Universe is now in the midst of celebrating its 10th Anniversary of the animated series' initial premiere on Cartoon Network, and the creator behind it all has revealed what kinds of ideas they would explore in a new revival series! Fans might have noticed how classic franchises have been coming back in the last few years with new seasons or sequels, and it's gotten other fans wondering if the same could be possible for Steven Universe. With the original series running for five seasons, movie, and a full sequel miniseries, there's still plenty of potential ideas to explore.

Steven Universe series creator Rebecca Sugar recently opened up about secrets of the animated series with Variety as part of the celebration for the series' 10th Anniversary, and Sugar revealed that they were not only interested in coming back with a potential revival series, but had some ideas of what to explore for each of the characters that they would want to see fleshed out further with help from some of the crew behind the classic animated series.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

What's Next for Steven Universe?

"I know these characters in this world very well, and there's so many interesting things in store for them and aspects of their personality that they're still grappling with that I'm interested in exploring," Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar revealed when asked about potential ideas for a revival. When talking specifics, however, Sugar had some issue narrowing it back down, "It's not an easy answer, because there's so much, and I'm also so grateful to the Steven Universe' team, the crew that I worked with for eight years on the show."

"Thanks to them, these characters are so incredibly rich, and this world is so beautifully defined. Even just our rules and our lore and the meaning behind why the characters are the way they are is so full that, if I had an opportunity to work with them again, they really take on a life of their own." The lore of Steven Universe's series was one of the main reasons fans wanted to see each new episode as they released, so it would definitely be a welcome revival if it meant more of the lore.

What would you want to see from a Steven Universe revival? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT – Variety