7 Shows to Watch Now That Steven Universe Is Over

As of this past Friday, Steven Universe the show is officially over. That’s it, folks; there’s no official continuation in the cards, according to creator Rebecca Sugar. The four-part finale to Steven Universe Future is the epilogue to the epilogue series, and that’s that. If you’re left wondering what to watch now, you’re not alone, so we’ve cobbled together a list of recommendations for folks that want to pick up something else now that the Crystal Gems have said goodbye.

First off, some clarifications on methodology here: animated shows, linear narrative, fun with serious undertones, and must be streaming somewhere. Other than that, I picked all of these, so they obviously reflect a personal taste that isn’t going to be to everyone’s liking. All that said, there’s a wide variety included here, even with those caveats, so there’s bound to be a little something for everyone.

You could also always just watch Steven Universe again from the beginning, which is something Sugar suggested in our recent interview. “One thing I’m really hoping that our audience will do is take this chance to watch the show from the beginning,” she said. “[S]o much of what’s in Future> is already being discussed in the earliest episodes. So much of who Steven is as a character is tracked throughout the entirety of the series. I hope that with it being finished that it will have a lot of replay value. A lot of times we think of the show in game terms, and replay value was something that was very important to me.”

That said, if you’re looking for something new to try, keep reading for our suggestions! Broadly speaking, these are available on a variety of streaming platforms, so there should be something for everyone regardless of what they might actually have access to.

Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls is like if someone took Eerie, Indiana and animated it, and that’s some extremely high praise from yours truly. The show follows twins Mabel and Dipper as they are dropped off at their Grunkle Stan’s Mystery Shack in the small northwest town of Gravity Falls. It quickly becomes apparent that not all is as it seems, and that the town and surrounding forest hold mysteries of their own.

It’s a relatively quick watch, and while it deals with some extreme themes at times, it’s an overall pleasant — if sometimes spooky — experience. If you like goofy comedies with a serious heart, Gravity Falls should wet your whistle.

Number of Seasons/Episodes: 2/40

How to Watch: Disney+/Hulu

DuckTales

What better time than now to catch up on the DuckTales reboot? With an all-star cast (Doctor Who‘s David Tennant plays Scrooge) and updated characters, motivations, plots, and more, the modern take on DuckTales is nothing short of a resounding success. The third season is expected to kick off next week on Disney XD, and while I won’t spoil anything here, it’d be in your best interest to catch up before then.

The first two seasons feature the likes of Gizmoduck, Darkwing Duck, Della Duck, and all of the beloved characters from the original series — with a twist. If you’re a longtime fan, there’s plenty here to love, and new fans will get into things swiftly. Magic, mystery, and adventure with Huey, Dewey, Louie, and all the rest? If you’ve been avoiding this show for any reason, or simply haven’t found the time, now’s a good moment to start.

Number of Seasons/Episodes: Ongoing, but currently: 2/47

How to Watch: Disney+

Voltron: Legendary Defender

Voltron: Legendary Defender served as basically a precursor to another entry on this list as a DreamWorks production for Netflix of a classic ’80s franchise. The space drama can range from goofy shenanigans to death, trauma, and healing, so be aware of that before you really dive into things. That said, the animation from Studio Mir is excellent, and if the show doesn’t make you cry at least once, I’ll eat my digital hat.

Number of Seasons/Episodes: 8/78

How to Watch: Netflix

Star vs. The Forces of Evil

Star vs. The Forces of Evil nearly defies a quick blurb about it, but here goes: Mewni princess Star is essentially grounded on the planet Earth, living with human Marco and his family, all while fighting off “the forces of evil” that wish to steal her magic wand. All four seasons are extremely funny, regardless of where you want to start, but there’s a seriousness to certain segments and the overall plot that will satisfy folks looking for a linear narrative. Season 2’s “Spider with a Top Hat” is a standout episode, for what it’s worth, and the music is very good too.

Number of Seasons/Episodes: 4/77

How to Watch: Disney+/Hulu

Adventure Time

Adventure Time, come on grab your friends, we’ll go to very distant lands. With Jake the Dog, and Finn the Human. Anyway, you get the idea. If you’re reading this, you almost certainly have heard of Adventure Time, the long-running Cartoon Network series created by Pendleton Ward. While the show might be concluded, there are still HBO Max specials to come, so being stuck at home is the perfect opportunity to catch up on all 10 seasons of this iconic series.

Number of Seasons/Episodes: 10/283

How to Watch: Hulu

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (known as Tangled: The Series initially) picks up after the events of Tangled and Tangled: Happily Ever After with Rapunzel, Eugene, and all the rest dealing with the return of Rapunzel’s golden hair while living in the kingdom of Corona. Over the course of three seasons, the show depicts love, loss, and the meaning of destiny while introducing standout new characters like Cassandra and Varian. Did I mention there are new songs as well?

It’s a delightful romp that can get deadly serious fast, and while the stories are clever and fun, they wouldn’t have been the same with the returning voice cast of Mandy Moore as Rapunzel and Zachary Levi as Eugene. At three seasons, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure doesn’t outstay its welcome, and it’s perfect for the whole family.

Number of Seasons/Episodes: 3/60

How to Watch: Disney+ and Hulu (As of writing, the third season has no yet been released to streaming services, but it should shortly.)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

While it was recently announced that She-Ra and the Princesses of Power would wrap up after a fifth and final season, there’s still time to catch up before it concludes in May. The first four seasons are an excellent take on the classic franchise, pushing it to new heights while still paying homage and working in everything that made it special to begin with. The adventures of Adora, Bow, and Glimmer will both break and mend your hearts, and while the show is all about magic, space, and powerful princesses, it is largely also about the interpersonal relationships forged by them rather than simply punching and kicking. Though, there’s plenty of that. And arrows.

Number of Seasons/Episodes: Ongoing, but currently: 4/39

How to Watch: Netflix