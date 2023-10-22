Stewie Teaches Brian 'The Dance' in New Family Guy Clip (Exclusive)

Watch Stewie teach Brian how to be the best salesman in a new clip from Family Guy!

A new episode of Family Guy debuts later tonight on FOX, and we've got an exclusive look at the new episode right here! While Peter and Mayor West attempt to get their home back after being fooled by a mortgage scheme, Stewie and Brian are running a booth at the flea market. Fortunately, Stewie has the art of the sale all figured out, and looks to share that knowledge with Brian, calling it 'The Dance'. Brian isn't so keen on using Stevie's method of sale tactics, even if they are effective, but he is quite the talented dancer. You can watch the full clip below.

Stewie shows Brian how it's done with an approaching customer, selling a picture for $11 and expertly haggling. Meanwhile, Brian just puts out an offer of $5 and the customer pays him that directly. Stewie tells Brian that he needs to lean into the dance, but Brian doesn't understand what the Dance is. Brian showcases his expert dance moves by the end of it, but I'm not sure if that will affect his sales techniques. You can find the official description for tonight's episode below.

"When Peter loses the Griffins' home in a reverse mortgage, he and Mayor West travel to confront the man advertising the scheme, Tom Selleck. Meanwhile, Stewie and Brian open a booth at the flea market, leading to a rivalry with Bruce in the all-new 'A Stache From the Past' episode of Family Guy airing Sunday, October 22 (9:30-10:00) on FOX and next day Hulu."

Those looking to get even more Family Guy can visit Family Guy The Experience in Los Angeles. The event is running now until November, and offers Giggity Golf, where players will play mini golf in a course designed around the town seen in the show. There's also a version of The Drunken Clam with a special menu, as well as an Eat My Junk Food Truck. You can check out the official description below.

"GIGGITY GIGGITY, welcome to the Family Guy Experience! You'll enter into a real-life version of The Drunken Clam, fully equipped with a Family Guy themed cocktail menu! Next, try your hand at the immersive 9-hole mini golf course, a one-of-a-kind indoor/outdoor mini golfing experience fully dedicated to the Griffins. Work up an appetite? You'll have the opportunity to order from Peter's "Eat My Junk" food truck, equipped with a Family Guy themed menu for bites!

Have you ever dreamed of sitting in the Griffin's living room or walking down Spooner Street? Now is your chance! Diehard Family Guy fan? Test your knowledge of the show throughout this experience (and maybe unlock a mystery hole)!

GA Ticket includes 9 holes of Giggity Golf and availability to all additional locations (the Drunken Clam & Eat My Junk food Truck) as well as other photo moments and activities!

Peter Griffin VIP Ticket Add On includes 9 holes of Giggity Golf, a welcome drink at The Drunken Clam, your selection of a food item at The Eat My Junk Food Truck (both discounted for purchase in advance) as well as other photo moments and activities!

Family Guy Season 22 episodes air Sunday nights on FOX at 9:30PM EST, and will be available on Hulu the day after. You can find the first 21 seasons now streaming with Hulu, and the official description reads, "The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders."

Are you excited for tonight's new episode of Family Guy? Let us know in the comments!