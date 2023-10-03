Family Guy Premiere Sneaks In Marvel's She-Hulk Shout Out

Family Guy has returned to TV with Season 22 of the animated series on FOX, and the first episode of this new season snuck in a shout to Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ted Lasso, Super Mario. Bros and much more! Family Guy has been successfully airing as part of FOX's Animation Domination block for many years ever since it came back from cancellation, and the newest season of the series is already getting things off to a wild start. Not only did it feature some big changes for Meg, it also got in more references to popular culture.

Marvel references have appeared many times throughout Family Guy's run over the course of its many seasons, and the newest is one of the quickest as Family Guy snuck in a shout to Marvel's She-Hulk along with a few other projects during a quick glance at its Halloween celebration. During a montage skipping forward a few months (to speed up the process of Meg's pregnancy in the Season 22 premiere), there's a brief shot of Lois dressed as She-Hulk, Chris as Ted Lasso, and Brian and Stewie as Mario and Luigi. But this is as far as it goes for the premiere.

How to Watch Family Guy Season 22

Family Guy Season 22's premiere episode is titled "Fertilized Megg," and is teased as such, "Meg agrees to be Bruce and Jeffery's surrogate." You can now catch up with the premiere now streaming on Hulu, and can find the new episodes of the season airing with FOX on Sundays as part of the Animation Domination block at 9:30PM EST (with the episodes then made available for streaming the day after).

You can also find the previous 21 seasons of Family Guy now streaming with Hulu as well. They tease Family Guy as such, "The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders."

What do you think of this sneaky shout out in Family Guy's Seaosn 22 premiere? Waht did you think of the new season premiere overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!