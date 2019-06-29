Netflix Has a Lot of Rules for the Stranger Things Cast to Prevent Spoilers

With Stranger Things suddenly becoming one of the hottest things in genre entertainment, it’s no wonder the creative forces behind the show have started wanting to keep any details they can under lock and key. Take a page from the uber-secret Kevin Feige and his cohorts at Marvel Studios, Netflix took several extra steps for Stranger Things 3 that they hadn’t for other properties.

Speaking with CinemaBlend, Stranger Things newcomer Francesca Reale revealed many of the steps the streaming giant implemented to prevent whatever leaks they could, including an embargo on certain topics as the cast embarked on their various press tours.

“So many! I’m personally very scared of Netflix on a large scale,” Reale said on the steps Netflix took to protect the plot for the latest season. “They’re just such a massive company. I love them, they keep hiring me, but they’re a massive, massive company and I’m always nervous that someone will hear something and it’ll somehow get back to Netflix.”

The leak preventative measures included a one-sheet sent on to the cast on what they can and can’t say during their interviews. She also mentioned the advanced screeners were password protected, though that’s much more of a common occurrence as digital streaming becomes more prevalent.

“Basically, they just sent a massive sheet out to all of us saying what we can and can’t say and what we should refrain from talking about,” the actor continued. “Also, I’m pretty sure all the screeners are password protected. They are taking serious precautions to make sure that nothing leaks, which is really nice, honestly, because I would hate for something to get out early and spoil it for everyone because it is such an interesting season and so much does happen.”

While a trailer for the upcoming season has been revealed, little else has been mentioned in regards to a plot. Earlier this month, another Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo teased a much gorier season than anything we’ve seen in the past.

“It’s definitely gorier, which is pretty cool,” Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, told EW. “If you don’t like gorier stuff, I mean watch it anyway…It’s not for the faint of heart.”

Stranger Things 3 is due out July 4th. The first two seasons of the hit show are now streaming on Netflix.