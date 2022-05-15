Stranger Things: First Reactions to Season Four Premiere Call It "Scarier Than Ever" and "More Mature"
Netflix held the world premiere for Stranger Things 4 Saturday night, screening the first episode of the streamer's anchor series for members of the cast and crew. Various members of the media also happened to be in attendance, with the streamer allowing them to tweet out first reactions to the episode immediately after the premiere wrapped. As you might expect, the earliest reactions are overwhelmingly positive, and nearly perfect.
Most are praising the show's "return to form," with some calling it the show's scariest outing yet. Others praised the production value of the project, saying it looks as much like the $30 million Netflix reportedly spent on each episode. The series will debut the first chunk of Season Four episodes on May 27th, while the remainder of the season will be released July 1st.
The series will then end with its fifth season, though no filming or release timetable has been set for it just quite yet. "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things," Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously wrote in a letter to fans. "At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you'll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale."
Episode 1 of #StrangerThings4 sets the stage for the darkest and scariest season yet. The scale massive, the cinematography is gorgeous, and the new and returning characters are stellar. I’m so happy to be back in this world.@Netflix @Stranger_Things#StrangerThings @Netflix_CA pic.twitter.com/Ei6k9PghPQ— Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 15, 2022
Episode 1 of #StrangerThings4 is both thrilling and horrifying. The story returns to its roots and delivers the most exciting & sinister season ever. Millie Bobby as #eleven continues to steal the show & the rest of the cast are fantastic. Fans are in for a ride! @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/kroJ1knlwx— AJ – The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) May 15, 2022
Episode 1 of #StrangerThings4 is the next evolution of the beloved series. The production is at its best and the scares are dialed up to 11. Joe Keery remains a favourite while the new cast bring something fresh.#StrangerThings @Netflix @Netflix_CA @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/rXX8036IHJ— Shahbaz – The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) May 15, 2022
The first episode of #StrangerThings4 is 👍. It’s almost an hour and 15 minutes of set up and I loved it. Instead of rushing into the season the Duffer brothers take their time and do a lot of character building. Not what I expected and love when that happens. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/Ubj6XMCcKJ— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 15, 2022
I've seen multiple episodes of #StrangerThings4
but I'm only allowed to tweet about Ep 1
They spent $30 mil per episode for this and...
every penny is on screen.
It is GLORIOUS.
The ULTIMATE, MEGA 80s movie
to end all 80s movies 🔥✊
Review embargo lifts 5/23 pic.twitter.com/2ja7Dwy5RD— Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 15, 2022
I LOVED #StrangerThings4. It is the season to end all seasons. A+++++. I can only give my thoughts on episode 1 until full embargo lifts on 5/23, but it’s not to be missed. Just amazing. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/0WkpL2cZkT— Brandon Matthews (@RCDiscussion) May 15, 2022
#StrangerThings Season 4 premiere is big stakes, emotional, and scarier than ever. But more than anything, it's just so good to have these characters -- and this show -- back. Get hyped, because there's nothing else like this on TV.— Alex Zalben (@azalben) May 15, 2022
The first episode of #StrangerThings4 immediately goes darker than we’ve seen before and I actually loved it. The show feels more mature, reflecting how these characters and the audience have grown while also keeping the same elements that make it #StrangerThings. pic.twitter.com/DAs2Bf2X6r— Sophia Soto (@srsoto26) May 15, 2022
Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on May 27th.
