Stranger Things: First Reactions to Season Four Premiere Call It "Scarier Than Ever" and "More Mature"

Netflix held the world premiere for Stranger Things 4 Saturday night, screening the first episode of the streamer's anchor series for members of the cast and crew. Various members of the media also happened to be in attendance, with the streamer allowing them to tweet out first reactions to the episode immediately after the premiere wrapped. As you might expect, the earliest reactions are overwhelmingly positive, and nearly perfect.

Most are praising the show's "return to form," with some calling it the show's scariest outing yet. Others praised the production value of the project, saying it looks as much like the $30 million Netflix reportedly spent on each episode. The series will debut the first chunk of Season Four episodes on May 27th, while the remainder of the season will be released July 1st.

The series will then end with its fifth season, though no filming or release timetable has been set for it just quite yet. "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things," Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously wrote in a letter to fans. "At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you'll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale."

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.