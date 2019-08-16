Stranger Things: Netflix Releases 12 Hour Video of Alexei from Stranger Things Slurping on a Slurpee

Stop what you’re doing right now, because Netflix is hosting the most important live stream of all time. If you head over to Netflix’s YouTube page — or see the video above — the streaming giant is broadcasting a 12-hour stream of Alexei (Alec Utgoff) drinking his beloved cherry-flavored Slurpee. After the live stream ends, the sure-to-be-viral hit will likely be uploaded to the channel itself for your extreme binging pleasure.

After appearing in the show’s Season Three premiere, Utgoff appeared as the character in three additional episodes, quickly becoming a fan-favorite character — largely due in part to his massive love of cherry Slurpees. Utgoff’s character starred primarily opposite of David Harbour’s Chief Jim Hopper, leading to some hilarious hijinks between the two.

Born in Ukraine, Utgoff, 33, moved to the United Kingdom with his family at a relatively young age. Though he’s best known for his latest role in Stranger Things, the actor’s also appeared in other big-budget features like Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, San Andreas, and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

His character in Stranger Things, Alexei, is a Russian scientist tasked with helping open a portal between the Upside Down and our world open so that the Soviet Union can weaponize whatever monsters come through.

Ahead of the Stranger Things season premiere earlier this year, we spoke with Harbour on whether he planned to return for the fourth season — which you’ll know is rather uncertain if you’ve seen the current end of the show.

“There’s always discussion on set about kicking around ideas about what would be cool and stuff, but there’s a lot of stuff that goes down in season three that you’re going to want to pay attention to before you start thinking at all about the future,” Harbour teased. “They pulled no punches with the season, and it’s a big deal what goes down. So you really have to watch this before you start even speculating.”

Stranger Things Season 3 is now streaming.