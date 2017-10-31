‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton Issues Statement Over Being Detained at Airport

Stranger Things and The New Mutants star Charlie Heaton was absent at the Stranger Things 2 premiere this weekend after being denied entry into the United States on Thursday. Now, the actor has issued a statement regarding the incident.

Heaton said in a statement to People that he was sorry that he had missed the Stranger Things premiere, but clarified that he wasn’t arrested or charged with a crime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My planned travel to the U.S. last week was affected by an issue at U.S. immigration, and I am working to rectify it as soon as possible,” Heaton said. “I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime and cooperated fully with the U.S. officials at LAX. I’m sorry to all the fans and my Stranger Things family for missing the premiere. We are all so proud of this season and I would never want this story to negatively impact the show.”

Heaton is a British citizen and was detained at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday for alleged cocaine posession. According to The Hollywood Reporter, law enforcement officials indicated that they had found traces of cocaine on the actor and also stated that the actor had admitted use of the drug. While Heaton was not arrested at LAX, he was denied entry to the country and was sent back to the United Kingdom. Any lasting consequences from the incident remain to be seen, though from the statement it sounds like Heaton is working to move past the situation.

Heaton co-stars on the popular Netflix series Stranger Things as Jonathan Byers, the older brother of Will, the character at the heart of the series’ mysteries. The series’ second season just premiered on Netflix. Heaton will make his X-Men movie debut next year as Sam Guthrie, aka Cannonball, in the upcoming The New Mutants, a horror style take on Marvel’s mutant characters.

Stranger Things 2 is now streaming on Netflix.