Stranger Things Funko Upside Down Build-A-Scene Series Concludes With Hopper

Netflix’s Stranger Things is gearing up for Season 4, but their Funko Build-A-Scene series is wrapping up today with the Hopper Deluxe Pop figure. As the fourth and final Pop figure in the series, it completes the Byers House and the Upside Down display. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $29.99 with a release date set for June 10th.

The Stranger Things Build-A-Scene series is an Amazon exclusive. If you haven’t collected all four figures yet, You’ll find Eleven here on Amazon now for $29.99. The Demogorgon is available here on Amazon for the same price. Will can be pre-ordered here on Amazon with a release date set for May 10th.

As for Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix, it’s going to be split into two different parts. Five episodes are arriving on May 27th, followed by four additional episodes on July 1st. Following Season 4, there will be one final installment before Stranger Things officially comes to an end.

Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we’re in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.. “Part of what’s taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, Season 4 was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little – by a lot. So the complexity of Season 4, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

You can keep tabs on all of the latest news about the fourth season of Stranger Things right here.