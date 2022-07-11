Stranger Things Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Eddie Munson's "Master of Puppets" Preparation

Of all of the exciting moments audiences witnessed in Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2, one that has taken the internet by storm is Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) shredding Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to distract deadly demobats from his friends, with the Stranger Things writers' account sharing behind-the-scenes videos of the actor practicing the sequence. Quinn wanted to be able to capture as much of the guitar-playing as authentically as possible, which required endless hours of practicing, though he did also have some help from Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

"Practice makes perfect," the Twitter account captioned the video, while the second video was merely captioned, "Pt 2."

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

Quinn recently recalled that, having played music from a young age, he wasn't entirely overwhelmed by the idea of the sequence, but that as soon as he realized just how daunting the effort would be, the practice truly began.

"I played guitar since I was very young, so I was lucky that I had a foundation there," Quinn shared with Collider. "But as I said, when I read the scripts, the next morning I went out and bought a guitar and manically started learning 'Master of Puppets.'"

He continued, "On the day, me and [Stranger Things actor] Gaten [Matarazzo] just got up on top of the camper van, and just got into it. It was very fun. I played most of it. We got a kind of black belt metal guitarist to come in and do the solo because I'm a human being. It's very fast, but the rest of it, I tried my best to understand that. It was very fun."

In the wake of the sequence's debut, even Metallica took to social media to share their love of the performance.

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," the band shared on their Instagram account. "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that? It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

What did you think of the scene? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!