‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer: Season 3 Is Bigger, Darker and Scarier

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer can't spill details surrounding the Netflix series' anticipated third season, teasing only new episodes will be "bigger, darker, scarier" than ever before.

"It's set in the summer, it's in the '80s," Dyer told MTV News with a laugh.

"It does feel bigger, just filming it — obviously I haven't seen any of it, but it does feel bigger, darker, scarier. It felt like they noticeably bumped it up to a different level this season. So I'm excited to see it, too. I don't know how they do it, [creators] the [Duffer] brothers, but yeah, I'm excited."

Asked if she lets slip any secrets to friends or family, Dyer said, "Honestly, a lot of them haven't even seen the show. No, really, they haven't!"

Netflix announced on New Year's Day Stranger Things 3 premieres on the streaming service July 4, accompanying the announcement with a Fourth of July-themed first poster.

Netflix VP of Original Content Cindy Holland in July teased the delayed third season of the "handcrafted show" is "gonna be worth the wait."

"The Duffer brothers and [director-executive producer] Shawn Levy have worked really hard, and they understand the stakes are high," Holland said during the summer Television Critics Association press tour. "They want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year. And so they really want to take the time to get it right."

While much of Stranger Things 3 will center around summer romps and Starcourt Mall, bringing with it "a really healthy dose of poppy, bright levity and cultural fun," Levy warned the next run of episodes "goes places that are darker, and unquestionably more action-packed, than we've ever gone before."

"It would be a mistake for anyone to think that Season Three is the summer of fun and lightness," he added, "because it's a whole lot more than that."

The director-producer reaffirmed last year Season Three is "by far the most ambitious season ever made," taking the show to "another level" as friends Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink) and series newcomer Robin (Maya Thurman-Hawke) uncover a "dark secret" in Hawkins, Indiana.

"I can not go into the specific but as you saw the second season has become more cinematic, much more based on the characters than the first and this evolution will continue with the third," Levy said. "It will be the season with more action than all [others]."

Stranger Things 3 premieres July 4 exclusively on Netflix.