Stranger Things Leaps Back into Netflix Top 10 Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Fans of Stranger Things have been waiting quite a long time for the acclaimed Netflix original series to continue its epic sci-fi story. The third season of Stranger Things was released on Netflix nearly three years ago but we're now finally on the doorstep of a brand new batch of episodes. This Friday, Netflix will debut seven of the nine episodes that make up Stranger Things 4, officially bringing the behemoth wait between seasons to an end. It appears subscribers have been planning accordingly.

With such a gap between seasons, it's hard to remember everything that happened in the previous installment of Stranger Things, so fans are going back to rewatch the episodes again. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list proves that quite a few fans are currently playing catch-up.

Stranger Things is currently the 10th-most watched TV show on all of Netflix, with fans revisiting the series ahead of its return. It would be surprising if that rank didn't rise even higher in the coming days, as Season 4 inches closer to its release. Once the new episodes do come out, Stranger Things will likely have a firm hold on the Top 10 for a quite a while.

You can check out a full breakdown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 TV list below!