Stranger Things Season 4 Is a Hit With Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

Stranger Things Season 4 is officially a hit with audiences – if the Rotten Tomatoes score is any indication! After hitting it with critics, the Rotten Tomatoes audience score for Stranger Things 4 is just as high. In fact, at the time of writing this, Stranger Things Season 4 has a critics score of 88% and an audience score of 89%. That's not the freshest score ever, but given how long Stranger Things has been gone – and the fact that it's a show now in its fourth season, and it's easy to see this as a 'glass half-full' situation.

As you can see from a lot of the user comments, there are a lot of Stranger Things fans elated to have the show back for a Memorial Day Weekend holiday binge. Consensus is that the show and its cast are more grown-up and the tone is much darker and scarier than previous seasons. Like critics, a lot of viewers are enjoying the throwback '80s horror vibes that the Duffer Brothers worked into this season.

Here's a small sampling of the love fans are showing Stranger Things Season 4:

" Arguably the best season, it's very different and I like different. It stands out but connects to the rest of the storyline. Highly recommend it" --Cohen V

"Probably the best season yet! It has everything you love about stranger things and MORE! One of the best seasons of a show Netflix has ever put out." --Tarik R

"There's nothing like this show. THIS SHOW IS GODLY. Every episode had me on edge. Well done. 10/10." --Jaz R

As always, the Internet is far from bieng a place of total support and positivity – here's what the Stranger Things 4 haters are saying:

"I really enjoyed the previous seasons, but this season was just kinda meh. The orginal formula was : The kinds are in goonies and the adults are in Jaws. This season didn't stick to that formula. Change is good but if it aint broke don't fix it." --Craig F

"There was no need for this season to be so long. There was no reason for Hopper to be back and have the Russia storyline which was the worst part of the season. Besides the Eleven storyline and bits and pieces of the Hawkins/Cali plots this season was questionable. Millie Bobby Brown gives an amazing performance as always and the rest of the cast do great with what they're given but the magic that Stranger Things once had is long gone." --Miriam O

Stranger Things Season 4 (vol. 1) is now streaming on Netflix.