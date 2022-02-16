Netflix Teases Strangers Things Season 4 With Upside-Down Billboard

Netflix is teasing the arrival of Stranger Things Season 4 with a new billboard that will leave fans and onlookers feeling like they’ve crossed over to the Upside-Down! The new Stranger Things 4 billboard promotion by Netflix comes with the caption “Every Ending Has A Beginning” in similarly upside-down lettering; that logline has been the motto of Season 4, which Stranger Things’ cast and crew have been teasing is indeed the beginning of the series’ final arcs (but not the final season, per se).

Obviously a lot of time (and so many pivotal events) have gone by since Stranger Things Season 3 ended in the summer of 2019. That time gap has not only seen the world drastically change – the young cast of Stranger Things have also grown and changed pretty radically in what will be the three years since last appearing in the series:

“I think because we’ve all grown and gotten a little older; we’re not teenagers anymore, and all of us are young adults. Every season [creators] the Duffers have been like going into scarier and pretty violent territory. This season is going to be easily the darkest season,” Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard told ScreenRant. “It’s weird, because they amp up everything every season. And so it’s the funniest season. It has one of the funniest storylines, like, full-blown, almost comedy. And then there’s another storyline that’s complete, absolute horror. But not sci-fi; it’s a horror. It’s really scary, and I’m excited for people to see that.”

According to series producer Shawn Levy, however, the wait for Season 4 was always going to be long – even before COVID-19:

“I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share Season 4 with the world as badly as the world wants it,” Levy told THR last year. “Part of what’s taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, Season 4 was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little — by a lot. So the complexity of Season 4, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere on Netflix in 2022. The mind-teasing Season 4 episode titles are below: