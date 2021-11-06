Stranger Things Season 4 Episode Titles Revealed

The return of Stranger Things is getting closer and closer by the day. The beloved sci-fi series is coming back to Netflix for its fourth season sometime in 2022, but a specific release window hasn’t been announced by the streaming service just yet. The wait continues, but Netflix gave fans everywhere some info to help tide them over until the show returns. Stranger Things Day 2021 kicked off with a teaser trailer for the new season, followed a few hours later by announcing the episode titles for Season 4.

The fourth season of Stranger Things will consist of nine total episodes, the same overall count as Season 2. Seasons 1 and 3 consisted of eight episodes. While these titles don’t reveal too much about the story, they do mention a couple of key words, settings, and potential plot points that fans are sure to theorize about.

You can check out the full list of episode titles below.

“The Hellfire Club” “Vecna’s Curse” “The Monster and the Superhero” “Dear Billy” “The Nina Project” “The Dive” “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” “Papa” “The Piggyback”

There are two titles on this list that will probably catch the eyes of fans. “Dear Billy” refers to Max’s older brother, Billy, who was killed at the end of Season 3 after spending some time possessed. “Papa” is the name that Eleven called Martin Brenner, the man in charge of her experiments when she was younger. We knew that Matthew Modine would be returning as Brenner in Season 4, but it appears that character’s story will be pivotal to the plot of at least one episode this time around.

There has always been a long wait between seasons of Stranger Things, but this one has been much longer than usual. A lot of that has to do with the pandemic that occurred in the real world since Season 3 was released. According to producer Shawn Levy, Season 4 is also the show’s most ambitious, so it was going to take a little longer no matter what.

“I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share Season 4 with the world as badly as the world wants it,” Levy told . “Part of what’s taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, Season 4 was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little — by a lot. So the complexity of Season 4, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

Are you excited for Stranger Things 4 next year? Let us know in the comments!