Watch Stranger Things 4 Stars React to Eddie Shredding Metallica’s ”Master of Puppets”

Warning: this story contains Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 spoilers. "Are you ready for the most metal concert in the history of the world?" So asks Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) before shredding Metallica's "Master of Puppets," performing the "Most! Metal! Ever!" guitar solo in the Stranger Things 4 finale. (Giving Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" a run for its money, Eddie's guitar solo scene inspired the 1986 Metallica track to surge in popularity on streaming following its use in the Season 4 finale, titled "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback.") Metallica's James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo were the first to react to the scene, saying in a statement the band was "blown away" and "beyond psyched" by Eddie's epic rendition of "Master of Puppets."

Quinn and co-stars Joe Keery and Maya Hawke, who play Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley, watched Eddie's guitar solo for the first time on Netflix Geeked. Watch their reactions in the video below.

"I was gutted that I was not gonna be able to come back and work with these people again, because we had such a great time," Quinn said on the Stranger Things after-show. "But if there's a way to go out, it's a pretty good one."

Quinn revealed he asked — unsuccessfully — to keep Eddie's electric guitar as a memento after the heroic death of his fan-favorite character. Eddie dies after acting as bait, leading a swarm of demo-bats away so Steve, Robin, and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) can sneak into Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) lair in the Upside Down.

"It was great being on top of the [trailer] with Gaten [Matarazzo] and kind of getting into it. It was great fun," Quinn said. "I didn't think I'd ever be able to fulfill this quite adolescent fantasy of being a rock star, albeit just for an afternoon, but it was great fun. As a concept, for them to come up with that, the stakes are so high, and you feel them as an audience member. But to have that absurdity and that levity in it, it makes for great viewing."

All nine episodes of Stranger Things 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna).