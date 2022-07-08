Stranger Things: Metallica Shares TikTok Duet of Epic "Master of Puppets" Scene

The Season 4 finale of Stranger Things debuted on Netflix just a week ago, which featured a now-iconic scene of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) shredding Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in order to help distract demobats to save his friends. Earlier this week, Metallica shared an Instagram post showing their love for the scene, with the band taking things one step further by delivering an homage to the sequence on TikTok, playing the track alongside the sequence in the series. Making the tribute even more endearing is that the band members are all sporting the same Hellfire Club shirt that Eddie wore in the scene. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

"Eddie, this is for you!" the band's account captioned the video.

The "Master of Puppets" scene is only the latest instance of Stranger Things incorporating music in ways that takes the internet by storm, as they previously accomplished a similar feat with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)." With Bush largely leaving the public spotlight and Metallica being much more active on social media, however, the band has been thrilled to show their enthusiasm over the sequence on their various channels.

With the track having originally been released in 1986, "Master of Puppets" has found a new life with a younger generation, and while some "fans" think this is a bad thing, the band itself is happy to welcome any and all new fans.

Earlier this week, the band shared a video of them performing "Master of Puppets" live, with one user commenting, "I'm sorry Metallica for all the fake Stranger Things fans love ya." The band was quick to shut down the gatekeeper, as they replied, "Don't be sorry. Everyone is welcome in the Metallica Family ... If they like 'Puppets,' chances are they'll find plenty of other songs to get into ... FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you've been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time. 🤘🏻"

In their initial Instagram reaction to the scene, the band shared, "The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that? It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

