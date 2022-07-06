Warning: this story contains spoilers for the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 finale. "I think it's finally my year. I love you, man." Those are the tearful last words of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) before dying in the Stranger Things 4 finale, titled "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback." Accused of committing the "Munson Murders" — the cult-like crimes of cursed villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), who has threatened to unleash the Hawkins Apocalypse — Eddie dies saving Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and their friends from a swarm of demo-bats. But not before the heroic Eddie shreds the ultimate Upside Down guitar solo: Metallica's "Master of Puppets."

"It's a completely overwhelming feeling," Quinn told Entertainment Tonight about the online reactions to Eddie's fate in the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 finale. "It's so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they've found space in their heart for a new character… It's just so heartwarming. They've been so gracious and welcoming. It's lovely."

Recalling how he learned of Eddie's death from Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers, Quinn said, "They didn't tell me specifically. They kind of texted me during the [filming] hiatus, like, 'Can you play guitar?' I said, 'Yes?' Nothing, and then they just kind of dropped the last three scripts into my inbox. I read it and then didn't really talk to them until we went back to film (laughs)."

"I was just like, 'Are you kidding?!' I think there's very few worlds — it might be the only world — where a sequence like that can exist and it not feel ridiculous," continued Quinn, who performed Eddie's guitar solo himself. "I mean, obviously it is ridiculous, but it feels earned, and it feels fun, and it feels like the perfect crescendo for this crazy sequence."

He added: "I think the inventiveness to come up with that and the bravery to put it in — well done, Duffer Brothers."

All nine episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

