See Stranger Things' Epic "Eddie Munson 4 Ever" Tribute

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. Are you ready for the most metal corn art in the history of the world? Netflix has revealed a real-life memorial for Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), the Stranger Things 4 breakout remembered by the streamer as "Master of Puppets, Master of D&D, and Master of our hearts." After shredding Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in the most metal electric guitar solo to ever rock the Upside Down, Eddie dies when he's swarmed by demo-bats in the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback." But somewhere in Indiana, the Hellfire Club dungeon master and metalhead hero of Hawkins lives "4-Ever."

On Wednesday, Netflix uploaded a video titled "Eddie, This Is For You," a callback to Eddie's dedication to Vecna victim Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien). Set to Metallica's "Master of Puppets," the 60-second video shows off crop artist Stan Herd's one-acre Eddie Munson corn art inspired by "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club."

According to Netflix, the "Eddie Munson 4 Ever" crop circle is located "somewhere in Indiana," home of the fictional town of Hawkins in Stranger Things. See the tribute in the video below.

The Stranger Things newcomer is "so touched that people have been so welcoming and have responded in such a way to Eddie," Quinn told Netflix's Tudum of online reactions to his fan-favorite Season 4 character. "I definitely remember having those characters that I loved when I was younger and that feeling of ownership and protectiveness towards them. And to feel that, in any small way, there are some people out there that have felt like that about a character that I've played is truly a mind-bending thing. I feel very, very lucky."

As for why Eddie "The Freak" Munson resonated so strongly with audiences, Quinn said, "It's just such an extraordinary question to try and answer. There seems to be something in his story that is touching people — being falsely accused, redemption, I guess, is a motif in his story, self-sacrifice, friendship, camaraderie."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna).

All nine episodes of Stranger Things 4 are now streaming on Netflix.