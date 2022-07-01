Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2

In Season 1 of the series, Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner seemingly met his end, only to make a surprise return this season, and with minimal injuries to boot. Things didn't work out so well for Dr. Brenner this time around, as he revealed his selfish intentions of using Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to reconnect with his first patient in the Upside Down, who mutated into Vecna. This time, however, Dr. Brenner didn't make it out of his situation so easily, ultimately being shot and killed by the military. He may have shared a tender moment with Eleven before his death, but she turned and walked away from him in his final moments, leaving him bleeding in the desert.

Eleven would ultimately go on to face Vecna in his Mind Lair, with the villain managing to overpower both her and Max (Sadie Sink). Luckily, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) expressed his love for Eleven and empowered her to escape from his clutches long enough to neutralize him. In the Upside Down, Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Robin (Maya Hawke) found Vecna's paralyzed body, setting him ablaze and shooting him with a shotgun. Vecna took on quite a bit of damage, seemingly killing him. Given his abilities and various fakeouts of character deaths in previous seasons, we can't rule out his otherworldly powers allowing him to survive.

This encounter also left Max critically injured, and while she survived the ordeal, she ended up nonresponsive in a coma.

In what will surely be the most tragic death among fans was Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), especially given his overall trajectory. He witnessed the first death in the season caused by Vecna, leading him to go into hiding. Feeling as though he acted cowardly, when he saw a chance to fend off demobats in the Upside Down to buy Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) time to escape, he took in in hopes of redeeming himself. Even after drawing them away from his newfound friend and the demobats dying when Vecna was vanquished, his injuries were too grave and he died in Dustin's arms in the Upside Down.

Vecna may have died, but he succeeded in creating a rift in Hawkins, which leads to the death of Jason Carver (Mason Dye), who had been rallying the community around him in the hunt for Eddie, claiming he was the leader of a Satanic cult.

