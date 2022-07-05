Warning: this story contains mild spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. The song at the end of Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 8 is now available to download or stream online. "Chapter Eight: Papa" ends with a dark remix of Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," playing when the Hawkins party puts a plan in motion at the "murder house": the Creel family home-turned-lair of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Watch the full scene above or listen to Stranger Things 4 Volume 2's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix)" in the player below.

In "Papa," Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and accused "Munson murders" suspect Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) commandeer an RV to lure Vecna into a trap at the Creel house. Baiting him with the marked Max (Sadie Sink) — who escaped Vecna's Mind Lair to the tune of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God") earlier in the season — the party plans to kill Vecna in his trance-like state.

The Stranger Things "Separate Ways" remix returned to the Billboard charts in April after the eerie version of the 1983 Journey song featured in the first trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 1. Both the "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) – Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix" and the "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) – Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix" are available to stream on Spotify or purchase on iTunes for $1.29 each.

Also available for digital download on Apple Music is the "Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4" official soundtrack album priced at $9.99. Described as a "retro potpourri," the soundtrack album collects 16 tracks featured in Stranger Things Season 4, including "California Dreamin'" by The Beach Boys, Musical Youth's "Pass the Dutchie," and "Dream A Little Dream of Me" by Louis Armstrong & Ella Fitzgerald.

All nine episodes of Stranger Things 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

