Stranger Things Season 5 Officially in Production at Netflix

Stranger Things Season 5 is officially in production over at Netflix.

The Stranger Things cast, producers and creators all confirmed that the Final Season is now shooting by posting a production photo with the principal cast and some crew (including show creators The Duffer Brothers) in a production office and/or lounge area. The photo is in black and white with the exception of a conspicuous poster with neon lights in Stranger Things red displaying a big number "5" on the wall. It's just a number, but it literally and figuratively speaks volumes about this heavy mood hanging over this re-gathering.

🚨THIS IS A CODE RED🚨 STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!! pic.twitter.com/TFN07WVbRD — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 8, 2024

Stranger Things Season 5 will be the final installment of the series – so naturally there are some big stakes for the cast and crew to land the plane properly. That's no easy task, as Stranger Things Season 4 was an all-time-high point for the show when it was released in the summer of 2022; it owned the pop-culture zeitgeist during its run, launched new breakout characters like Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson, and even catapulted a 1980s UK Synth-pop song ("Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush) back onto the Billboard charts.

The Final Season of Stranger Things will see the lovable kids(?) of Hawkins facing all-out war with the nightmarish realm of the Upside Down after Vecna (aka One) successfully opened gates that created a bridge between the two dimensions. The monsters are coming, and Eleven and her pals are the ones who will be holding the beachfront.

With no more preamble left before the final battle between good and evil, the Duffer Brothers have already teased that they're prepared to deliver a finale on the scale fans expect:

"This season – it's like season one on steroids," Ross Duffer previously said to The Guardian. "It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here."

"It has exceeded all our expectations. We're very excited to share that with the world," Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy added to The Wrap earlier this year. "We are raring to go — our cast, our crew. Everyone not only needs to get back to work because we have many hundreds of crew members who have not been able to make a living since the strikes began, but we will be shooting very shortly after the actor's strike ends."

