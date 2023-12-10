Stranger Things' Final Season Will Be "Like Season 1 on Steroids" Says Netflix Series' Creators

Stranger Things Season Five will soon begin to roll cameras, taking viewers to Hawkins and the Upside Down for one last time. Though the show has experimented with its stories and grown exponentially over the course of its first four seasons, the show's final outing will pay tribute to the show's first moments in spectacular fashion. According to Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer, the storyline of the season mirrors that of Season One.

"This season – it's like season one on steroids," Duffer recently told The Guardian of the show's final season. "It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here."

What Stranger Things spinoffs are there?

Of the spin-offs that have been mentioned, one is a stage play that features the show's adults at a time when they were the same age as the kids in the series.

"It has exceeded all our expectations. We're very excited to share that with the world," Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy told TheWrap earlier this year. "We are raring to go — our cast, our crew. Everyone not only needs to get back to work because we have many hundreds of crew members who have not been able to make a living since the strikes began, but we will be shooting very shortly after the actor's strike ends."

There's another spin-off in development at Netflix, an animated series that pulls inspiration of the Saturday morning cartoons of yesteryear.

"We've always dreamed of an animated 'Stranger Things' in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," the Duffer brothers said in a statement. We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with – the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you! The adventure continues..."

The fifth season of Stranger Things is still set to hit Netflix in 2024. The first four seasons are now streaming on the platform.