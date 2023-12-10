Stranger Things Creators Tease Spinoffs

Strangers Things is expected to release its fifth season next year with the cast heading back into production very soon. It's already been confirmed that the next season will be the show's last, but Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer aren't quite ready to say goodbye to the Upside Down. The Stranger Things creators previously confirmed they plan to start developing a spin-off. During a recent interview with The Guardian, the duo teased their future plans.

"This season – it's like season one on steroids," Matt teased when asked about the final season of Stranger Things. "It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it..."

"Outside of the play," he added. "So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

What Is The Stranger Things Play?

Earlier this year, Stranger Things: The First Shadow was announced. The stage play is coming to London's West End and is set in Hawkins, Indiana in 1959, and it is based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry. The play will feature younger versions of the characters Jim Hopper, Joyce Byers, Bob Newby, and Henry Creel.

"We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow," Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. "Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We're dying to tell you more about the story but won't – it's more fun to discover it for yourself. Can't wait to see you nerds in London!"

"The world and mythology of Stranger Things has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage," Sonia Friedman added. "The Duffer Brothers have built a huge global following for good reason, and a world-class creative team has built on their boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences. Set within the canon of Stranger Things, this new play opens in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story – for now. I'm thrilled to reunite with my visionary long-term collaborator Stephen Daldry. Together, with our brilliant Netflix partners, we can't wait to welcome Stranger Things fans into theatre, and theatregoers into the realm of Stranger Things."

