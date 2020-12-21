Stranger Things 4 Star David Harbour Teases His Favorite Season Yet

✖

Fans are incredibly excited to see Season 4 of Stranger Things, especially after the new batch of episodes were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While there's no telling exactly what the series has in store in terms of plot, the cast and crew have been unafraid to provide a few key hints -- including David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on the series. In a recent interview with People, Harbour teased what fans can expect from Season 4, including the fact that it's his "favorite" yet, with regards to Hopper's characterization.

"[The show's creators, The Duffer Brothers are] very responsive to the fan response, [but also] a step ahead with the script," Harbour revealed. "[You will] see a lot of your favorite characters doing the thing that you love them for ... but you'll also see them twist it and turn it into other colors and other flavors."

"And one of the great things that you can see with Hopper is that he was a protector, he's a man of justice [and] he now has become a prisoner," Harbour continued. "He's trapped and he's isolated. And we get to see an entirely other color of him that has been hinted at. ...This season is my favorite because he really is going to show you some new colors and what he's really made up of."

That tease will surely delight diehard fans of the series, especially given how Hopper's fate was teased in the original Season 4 teaser trailer. According to Harbour, that will also involve a bit of diving into Hopper's origin story.

"You really do get to see a lot of his backstory of who he was as a warrior in a sense and sort of the mistakes he made in the past come back to visit him," Harbour revealed. "And he just sort of unfolds."

Other cast and crew members of Stranger Things have teased what this season is going to bring, arguing that the delay due to the pandemic has arguably made the scripts better.

“I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," producer Shawn Levy shared with Collider last month. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever.”

Season 4 of Stranger Things is expected to debut exclusively on Netflix.