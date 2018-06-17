‘Stranger Things’ Launching A Book Series

Penguin Random House is teaming with Netflix to roll out a series of prose books set in the world of Stranger Things.

The first two books will be “bonus feature” type of content — a companion book and a “hardcover gift book,” per Deadline. The third will be a prequel novel.

The prequel will be written by Gwenda Bond, who also writes a series of young adult novels starring Lois Lane. Bond’s novel will center on The MK Ultra program and Eleven’s mother.

This fall’s companion book will be titled Stranger Things: World Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-The-Scenes Companion. The as-yet-untitled gift book will offer “advice, wisdom, and warnings from the Stranger Things world,” says the publisher.

Audiobook editions of the books will be available, which means they will likely make their way onto Audible down the line.

Stranger Things launched on Netflix in 2016 and became an instant phenomenon. T-shirts, toys, and other merchandise is available not only in hobby and specialty shops but also in more general stores like Target.

Tie-in novels are nothing new; popular TV and film franchises have utilized them as an extra revenue stream and a way to beef up the universe of the main stories for years.

Recently, Scholastic announced that they will produce tie-in novels for Riverdale, another major digital hit. The CW series is the network’s most-streamed show and is a major success story for Netflix in territories where The CW does not have a foothold in traditional TV markets.

Little is yet known about Stranger Things series three, which is expected to hit Netflix in 2019. The story will be set during the summer, as opposed to the late-fall setting of the first to seasons.

“It’s very different this season because it’s in the summer, so you kind of get to see an different version of everyone,” actor Noah Schnapp recently said. “It’s great because it has a lot of the dark parts from Season 2 and a lot of the light, playful parts from Season 1.”

Priah Ferguson, who stole multiple scenes as Lucas’ younger sister Erica in Season 2, has been promoted to series regular status for Season 3.

The first two seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix. You can also buy them on DVD and Blu-ray.