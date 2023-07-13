Succession Star Sounds Off on What Happened After Series Finale for Their Character

Succession may be over, but fans are still thinking about what might have become of the Roy children after the story came to a close. Did they all stay miserable forever? Probably. Did anyone find some semblance of happiness? Probably not. If there was one Roy sibling with a chance at something resembling a happy ending, it's Connor, the eldest of Logan's children. He had his own issues, but his disconnect from the competition of the other siblings gave hime something of a peace of mind that they couldn't achieve.

On Wednesday morning, Succession star Alan Ruck earned his first Emmy nomination and Deadline caught up with the actor to talk about his work as Connor over the years. In addition to celebrating the recognition, Ruck offered some insight as to where Connor might end up after the series finale.

"I think Connor was happy for a while," Ruck said of his character. "I think he and Willa were kind of happy for a while and then I think the pink clouds dissipated pretty quickly, and it's really obvious at the end of the show that she's not happy about the idea that he might not go to Slovenia. She was counting on him being away. So I don't know how long they'll last. But, you know, they had that one little moment that none of the rest of them really got. I mean, the whole family is a disaster when it comes to relationships."

Ruck went on to say that he grew to appreciate Connor's loyalty to the rest of his family, even when they didn't deserve it.

"He is loyal. He loves his family, and he knows that hey are really incapable of loving him," Ruck explained. "They're like, 'Connor, yeah, we love him.' But they thing he's an idiot, and they're very dismissive and they're so wrapped up in their own egos. They are not really capable of loving anybody. Loving people wasn't useful to Logan, so he didn't do it. And I think that's true of Kendall and Roman and Siobhan, too. They're just cold. They're missing those love chips. Maybe Roman has a little bit, maybe there's some little ember of love still alive in Rome."

Succession Dominates Emmy Nominations

Speaking of the other Roy children, Ruck wasn't alone in taking home an Emmy nomination on Wednesday. The series received a whopping 27 nominations, the most of any show this year. Many of the actors on the show received nods for their performances.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin were all nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Sarah Snook was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress category. Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and Alexander Skarsgard joined Ruck in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category. J. Smith Cameron also earned a nomination for her performance as Gerri. Guesting acting nominees include James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones, and Harriet Walter.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to air on September 18th.