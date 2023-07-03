Succession's Brian Cox Reveals His Pick For Waystar CEO

It has been over a month since the series finale of Succession, capping off the end of an era for HBO television. Much of the final season concerned the question of who was going to be Waystar-Royco's new CEO, especially following the tragic and sudden passing of Logan Roy (Brian Cox). While Tom Wambsgams (Matthew Macfadyen) ultimately took home the prize through surprising means, Cox had his own outlook on who should have become CEO. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Cox elaborated that although he feels "none" of the Roy children would have been the perfect fit, an argument can be made for Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin).

"None of them can [step up], and the only one, ironically, who I think he feels could step up was Roman, because Roman showed a lot of sensibility, particularly in dealing with the Middle Eastern money — which was fake, and he knew it, and he could see it in season 2," Cox explains. "I thought, "Wow, there is a potential in Roman," as I believe there is, that's why I think Roman really, really loved his father. I never watch it, if I can, I would say it's bad enough doing it without having to watch it. [Laughs] My wife, who was actually in it, and she was, as a would-be director, shadowing Mylod, and then she got the role of my ex-mistress, which I thought kind of there was something where everything kind of came together in a way because of that. [Laughs] But, I watched it and I just thought that Roman is such a child, he's so lost, and everything like that, it's amazing."

Why did Succession end?

In an interview earlier this year, series creator Jesse Armstrong corroborated comments some of the series' stars had hinted that Season 4 could be the final run for the series. Season 4 is just over a month away from debuting on HBO.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

What do you think of Brian Cox's newest comments about the end of Succession? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!