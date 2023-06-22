Succession's Sarah Snook to Perform 26 Characters in Dorian Gray Theater Adaptation

Succession star Sarah Snook has found her newest — and possibly most unconventional — project. On Wednesday, it was announced that Snook will star in a stage adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray, which will open in London's West End in early 2024. Snook, who most recently starred as Shiv Roy on the recently-wrapped Succession, will portray all twenty-six characters in the play, which is adapted from Oscar Wilde's iconic novel of the same name. The Picture of Dorian Gray will open at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket in January, for a limited 12-week run. The production, which is devised by Kip Williams, already premiered in Sydney, Australia. That production saw actress Eryn Jean Norvill playing all of the characters.

According to the initial reporting, the production is being described as "cine-theatre," and Snook's role in the show will involve making video recordings of some of the characters and interacting alongside them on stage.

