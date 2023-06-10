Succession Star Reveals Their Interpretation of What Happens After Series Finale

HBO recently wrapped up the final season of their Emmy Award-winning series, Succession, and fans don't have a clue what to do with their free time since the finale. Succession Season 4 ended the four-season run that began way back in 2018 and bombarded audiences with a shocking and thrilling final season. During the events of Succession Season 4, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) dies, and Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) are all vying for the top spot at Waystar Royco., but ultimately none of them end up succeeding their father. In a new interview with Variety, Culkin reveals his interpretation of what happens after Succession's finale.

"But that's not saying very much, is it? None of the siblings are in a particularly good place at the end. I've heard that interpretation, and I think that's interesting," Culkin revealed to Variety about Roman Roy's mindset after the finale. "A lot of people just go, 'Well, he's got tons of money — he'll be fine!' Which just isn't really the case for these people. I don't think it's as simple as, 'Well, I guess I've got my riches and my martini, I'm fine.' I don't think he's OK."

"I think he has evolved as a person. I don't think he's gained nothing from this," Culkin continued. "The thing that gets me, even at the end of Season 3, was if Roman's cut out of the company, and there's no reason for him specifically to come to the office and interact with his siblings, they don't have the capacity to say, 'Hey, I miss you. Let's get together and hang out.' I think he not only just genuinely loves his family, I think he needs them. Now that it's done, and he's out, and they're all out: When is he going to see them again? Who does he have? He has fucking nobody. That's it. And siblings are out there, somewhere. And it's not like we're gonna get together for a beer. He's very much alone. Have you ever seen Roman with a friend?"

The Succession star added when asked about a possible reconciliation for the Roy siblings, "Roman would be very much up for that, I think. But I have no idea! I love that there are different interpretations of it, and different theories. I love that, because all these things can exist at once — that's why I think it's great that it ended where it did."

Why Did Succession End?

In a recent interview, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed comments some of the series' stars had hinted that Season 4 could be the final run for the series. With that being said, Succession Season 4 officially ended its run just a few weeks ago on HBO.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

