Succession Sets New Emmy Record

HBO recently wrapped up the fourth and final season of their critically acclaimed series, Succession, and everyone loved it. Succession's finale finally revealed just who would become the new CEO of Waystar Roy Co and it was definitely not who fans were expecting. Although, there were a few theories that believed that the successor was always going to be the choice. Creator Jesse Armstrong abruptly announced that the fourth season would be the end of the series weeks before it premiere on the network and that built up even more hype surrounding the series. The Emmy's has finally announced their list of nominees and Succession has racked up multiple awards. Succession received a total of 27 nominations, including three that broke a record at the award ceremony. Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong have all been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, which marks the first time ever that three actors from the same series have earned that accolade.

Why did Succession end?

During a very recent interview, Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirmed comments that some of the series' stars had that hinted at Season 4 ending the series on HBO. All that said, Succession Season 4 finally ended its run just a few months ago on the premium cable network.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong revealed. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

All episodes of Succession are exclusively streaming on Max!

What do you think about this? Do you think Succession could sweep the Emmys? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!