Succession Star Reveals His One Disappointment With That Major Character Death Twist

Succession star Brian Cox just had one of the most epic – and unexpected – grand exits we've ever seen on TV. However, that ending hasn't come without some disappointment.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!

(Photo: HBO)





Succession Season 4 Episode 3 started out like any other: with Cox's cantankerous and vindicative media mogul, Logan Roy, scheming to outmaneuver his own children in a high-stakes business venture. However, Logan, the Roy kids, and millions of viewers all got the shock of a lifetime, when Logan experienced a cardiac event during his cross-continental flight to see big-fish investor Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) – an event that ultimately proved fatal.

Much of the actual screen time in "Connor's Wedding" is the real-time reactions and emotions that the Roy kids experience after learning that Logan is dying – leaving massive questions hanging over the final seven episodes of the series for the weeks to come.

In the meantime, Brian Cox has been free to go out and make some rounds in the press, speaking about what the ending of Logan Roy means to him. The role (which Cox has been playing since 2018) arguably catapulted the character actor to a whole new level of stardom. During his latest interview with the official Succession Podcast, Brian Cox did admit that there is one spot of disappointment he feels with how Logan Roy's story came to a close:

"I knew something would have to be done in order to complete the show. And I knew [Logan] would probably have to die," Cox said, pointing out that Logan had health issues from the start. "I didn't quite expect it to happen as early as it did, but then we were locked into the fact that each episode is one day, which we haven't done in the seasons before. So he dies on day three."

Indeed, no one expected that the biggest antagonist on Succession (Logan) would be killed off before the Final Season is even in full swing. However, as the trailer for Succession's final episodes tease, there is going to be plenty more Shakespearian drama coming before the end – even if King Lear himself is dead.

For his part, Brian Cox claims he's just excited to be able to watch the rest – if only to see how they do it without him:

"I mean, I'm eager to see how it shapes up, eager to see how...because it's a slightly different show when you don't have Logan," the actor told Deadline. "It'll be interesting to see how Logan's shadow looms, but I really don't know, because I'm out of it."

Succession's Final Season is streaming on HBO Max and airing Sundays on HBO.