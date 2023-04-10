Succession Season 4 Poster Spoiled That Major Twist Weeks Ago

As compared to other HBO series like Game of Thrones or Westworld, fans of Succession don't necessarily go into a new episode anticipating major surprises or shocking reveals, but this week's episode has left viewers stunned with its unexpected twists. In the wake of this surprise, some fans have noticed that the reveal was actually teased more than a month ago, as an innocuous poster for Season 4 of the series featured a subtle foreshadowing of this week's episode. With this season set to be its last, audiences will surely be looking at all promotional materials in a much more critical way going forward. New episodes of Succession premiere Sundays on HBO.

WARNING: Major spoilers below for Succession

In the very first episodes of Succession back in 2018, Brian Cox's Logan Roy suffered a near-fatal medical issue, which he ultimately recuperated from. In this week's episode, however, Logan once again suffered a medical issue, though this is one that caused him to die.

Part of what took audiences by surprise was that the incident occurred while Logan was on a flight to Sweden while many of his family members were at his son Connor's (Alan Ruck) wedding. Looking back at a relatively straightforward poster for Season 4, fans have noticed that the fateful flight was teased in the poster.

(Photo: HBO)

In the reflection of the windows that the Roy family are standing in front of, we can see an airplane flying through the air, which didn't raise any flags when fans first saw given how frequently various characters have traveled around the world. It's now clear that this wasn't merely meant to showcase the family's jet-setting lifestyle, but was instead meant to serve as an omen for Logan's impending death.

(Photo: HBO)

Despite audiences not necessarily dissecting promo materials to figure out what will be happening in Season 4, star Sarah Snook previously recalled that there was a clue to the fate of the series in the poster.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Snook was asked if this poster held clues about the season, to which she confirmed, "I mean a little, yeah. There is! But I feel like you won't know until you know. There is a thing that once the season begins airing, it may get related back to this moment."

