Succession Filmed Fake Scenes With SPOILER to Hide Major HBO Death

The entire game changed for Succession on Sunday night, as a major death in the Roy family has put the series on a brand new trajectory for the remainder of its final season. The episode caught everyone by surprise, mainly because the production was wise enough to shoot fake scenes involving a certain character, making everyone believe they had a lot more time left on the show. WARNING: This article contains major spoiler from the latest episode of Succession! Continue reading at your own risk...

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) died in the third episode of Succession Season 4, sending the entire Roy family into a tailspin. Mark Mylod, the episode's director, told Variety in a recent interview that there were "dummy" scenes shot with to preserve the surprise of his untimely passing.

"No, the stuff in a subsequent episode, we basically bring him on to shoot dummy scenes — scenes that didn't actually exist," Mylod revealed. "As a misdirect."

During an interview with Deadline, Brian Cox talked quite a bit about the fake scene that was supposed to be shot at Logan's funeral. Even though they didn't end up rolling cameras on the scene, Cox still wanted to go to the location — which was clearly staged as a funeral — to throw people off the scent of his character's death.

"On my funeral day, they were going to do a scene with me, a fake scene with me at the church, just to throw people off the scent," Cox explained. "But they were running out of time, it was very difficult shooting in that church, and there was a lot of stuff that they had to cover. And the one thing they didn't need to do was have a face scene with Logan Roy that wouldn't even be in the show, anyway. So, I was on my way to do the scene, to go up to the church... and then they called me and said, 'You don't need to come in now.'"

"I said, 'Look, I'm coming in, because I know there's going to be a whole lot of paparazzi there, and they're just going to be wondering what that funeral is. I am coming in,'" Cox continued. "So, as soon as I got out of the car, there were paparazzi shooting me left, right and center, and therefore, they thought, Logan is at the funeral, what is he doing?' You see, if I hadn't done that, if I hadn't come, they would've gone, 'It's Logan's funeral.' And I was the one who took that responsibility. They didn't even think of it."

What did you think of Succession's big shocker? Let us know in the comments!