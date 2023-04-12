Succession Star Reveals How He Found Out About Season 4's Big Surprise

Once again, in the latest episode of Succession, Connor Roy got the short end of the stick. The oft-ignored fourth Roy sibling is usually at the bottom of the totem pole when it comes to the family at the center of the award-winning series. Sunday's new episode was titled "Connor's Wedding," and while it ultimately ended in vows being exchanged, it also featured the death of patriarch Logan Roy. The shocking loss of Logan occurred during Connor and Willa's wedding festivities.

The death of Logan was a major surprise to fans, especially so early in the show's fourth and final season. It was also a surprise to the cast of the series. Alan Ruck, who plays Connor, first learned about Logan's death on a Zoom call with the cast. However, he didn't know it was going to happen during his character's wedding until he found out from someone in the costume department.

"I don't remember Jesse saying that it was going to happen on Connor's wedding day ... but of course, Jesse [Armstrong] let Brian [Cox] know first in a private meeting," Ruck told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. "Then he gathered the rest of us over Zoom and told us what was going to happen. So we knew Logan was going to die in the third episode before we started shooting the season. I think it was when we actually started shooting, and I was talking to my dresser, a wonderful guy named Danny Mura – because on a movie set, wardrobe knows everything; they know which characters are going to be discontinued and who gets more to do based on how many clothes they need to buy. (Laughs.) They tend to know! So I said, 'When do I get married?' And he said, 'I think it's in three.'"

In addition to Logan's death taking place during the actual wedding, Connor was also the last of the family to find out about the loss. Viewers wondered for a few minutes if any of the other siblings were ever going to inform him of what had happened. There was a slightly happy ending to the episode for Connor, though, as he and Willa went through with their wedding as planned.

