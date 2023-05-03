Succession Series Finale Extended Run Time Revealed

Succession's series finale will be an episode that runs 90 minutes long, and will play "like a movie" according to Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell, who works on the show.

In a conversation with Variety, Britell revealed the plan for Succession to get a super-sized finale, saying "It's 90 minutes. It's a huge episode – like a movie."

As of writing this, Succession has four more episodes (7-10) of its Final Season left to air. The final episode's title hasn't been revealed yet, so the fact that it is going to be a movie-length finale is indeed news that will raise fans' eyebrows.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

(Photo: HBO)

The final season of Succession hasn't been anything like what fans predicted. The series' lead character (antagonist?) Logan Roy (Brian Cox) died shockingly and suddenly in Episode 3, collapsing on a private plane while en route to another big business meeting. After dealing with the shock of the loss on what was supposed to be a happy wedding day, Episodes 4, 5, and 6 of Succession Season 4 have dealt with the corporate and emotional fallout of Logan Roy's death, and his children (Kendall, Roman, and Shiv) all trying to step into the void and take over their father's empire.

Kendall and Roman have seemingly gotten lost between personal grief and business instinct; they pair have launched a Kamikaze plan to sink a massive deal between their Waystar media company and tech company GoJo, run by the eccentric Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). That scheme undercuts the boys' agreement with their sister, whom they pledged to be honest with. It's also put them at odds on both ends of the deal, as Waystar's senior executives push for the deal to go through, while Roman and Kendall have let things with Matsson get personal. Either the Roy kids come together as the new Young Turks of media, or they may eat each other and/or get eaten as the violent sea of the business world wash over Logan Roy's grave and legacy.

Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Succession stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun.

Succession's Final Season is airing Sunday nights on HBO.