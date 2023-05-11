Succession Received Massive Streaming Spike After Logan Roy's Death

The final season of Succession has been a big ratings hit for HBO over the last several weeks. The show has hit series highs in the ratings on multiple occasions in Season 4, proving it's as popular as it has ever been. As it turns out, that success has translated to the world of streaming as well. Succession has delivered great numbers for HBO Max over the season, but the big twist in Episode 3 gave the show an even bigger streaming bump.

Neilsen's latest batch of streaming ratings measure viewership on major services from April 10th through April 16th. The shocking demise of Logan Roy took place in the episode "Connor's Wedding," which aired on April 9th. The week that followed saw Succession streaming numbers on HBO Max rise by 50%. Succession scored a total of 638 million streaming minutes over the course of the seven-day window.

With only a handful of episodes left in its final season, Succession is going out on a high note when it comes to both traditional ratings and streaming viewership.

Big Emmy Changes for Succession's Final Season

Succession is performing as well as ever, and it should be a force to be reckoned with come awards season. This time around, however, some of the actors will be campaigning for different awards. Keiran Culkin, for example, is set to compete as a lead actor, rather than a supporting actor.

"If you're asking if he's a lead character, then I would say absolutely," Culkin told Variety. "I think this season was set up before episode three happened as Logan versus Shiv, Roman, Kendall. And then [Logan] passes, and it's what I think the central focus of the show is – the three of them."

Surprisingly, Brian Cox is still going to campaigning as a lead actor for Succession Season 4. His character was killed just three episodes into the season, allowing him to compete for supporting or guest actor categories. Campaigning as a lead actor will put Cox up against both Culkin and Jeremy Strong.

What have you thought about Succession's final season so far? Let us know in the comments!