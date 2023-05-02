Succession Ratings Hit Series Highs for Fourth Time This Season

The final season of Succession has continued to deliver big ratings wins for HBO, as the acclaimed series has set new records several times over the course of the season. The Season 4 premiere was the most-watched episode of the series at the time, though it has now been topped on four separate occasions since. Every episode of the season, save for the second, has either set or tied series ratings highs. That includes the new episode that aired on Sunday.

Sunday's episode of Succession, "Living+," delivered viewership 4% higher than the show's previous series high. 2.7 million people tuned in that night, watching live on HBO or on HBO Max Sunday night. The two previous episodes had tied for the series high ratings, delivering 2.6 million viewers each.

The sudden death of Logan Roy in Episode 3 really seemed to kick the ratings rise into high gear. Every episode since that one has either set a new record or tied the previous one.

Big Emmy Changes for Succession's Final Season

Succession is performing as well as ever, and it should be a force to be reckoned with come awards season. This time around, however, some of the actors will be campaigning for different awards. Keiran Culkin, for example, is set to compete as a lead actor, rather than a supporting actor.

"If you're asking if he's a lead character, then I would say absolutely," Culkin told Variety. "I think this season was set up before episode three happened as Logan versus Shiv, Roman, Kendall. And then [Logan] passes, and it's what I think the central focus of the show is – the three of them."

"It's just that's what the show is. If I'm supporting, that would mean Kendall and Shiv are also. And to me, that doesn't feel like that's the show," he continued. "The show has always felt like an ensemble, but the center of gravity is this man, Logan. So it's always sort of silly to think of these things – who's lead, who's supporting, but it always felt like he's lead, and we're all dancing around him."

New episodes of Succession air Sunday nights on HBO and HBO Max.