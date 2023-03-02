Succession Reveals Final Trailer for Season 4

Just last week, it was confirmed that Season 4 of Succession would be its last, with HBO revealing one last trailer for the upcoming season to tease the excitement and surprises that these final episodes will bring to the Roy family. Like with previous trailers for the series, this latest promo hints at all sorts of setbacks, challenges, and doublecrosses the Roy family will be facing in the wake of Logan (Brian Cox) making shocking moves in the Season 3 finale that will force his children to fend for themselves. Check out the final trailer for Season 4 of the series below before Succession premieres on March 26th.

The final season is described, "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

In the years since the series premiered, its following among fans has grown more passionate, while also earning more praise from critics and prestigious awards organizations. Compared to other hit HBO series like Game of Thrones, whose final season was announced years ahead of time, fans have been left entirely in the dark about how this season would be its last, up until recently. Creator Jesse Armstrong recalled that, while he knew it would be the final season while developing it, he considered various ways of revealing that the series would be concluding.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained to The New Yorker. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, 'Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end.' I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

Succession Season 4 premieres on HBO on March 26th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments!