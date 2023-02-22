Succession Actor Brian Cox Calls Co-Star Jeremy Strong's Acting "Annoying"

We're a little over a month away from the Season 4 premiere of Succession, a drama series that has enthralled its viewers for years. In addition to the scandalous behavior of its cast of characters, the ensemble cast of actors have caught attention for a wide array of reasons. That includes the unconventional method acting tactics of Kendall Roy actor Jeremy Strong — and apparently, his approach has not gone over well with all of his Succession co-stars. In a recent interview with Town & Country, Logan Roy actor Brian Cox addressed Strong's technique, flat-out saying, "Oh, it's f-cking annoying. Don't get me going on it."

"He's a very good actor," Cox revealed. "And the rest of the ensemble is all okay with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set."

Cox cited one particular instance, when Strong refused to break character after filming the Season 3 finale scene where Kendall admits to accidentally killing a man.

"He's still that guy, because he feels if he went somewhere else he'd lose it," Cox explained. "But he won't! Strong is talented. He's f-cking gifted. When you've got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?"

Who is in the cast of Succession?

Succession also stars Sarah Snook, Kiernan Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

Returning cast members for Season 4 will include Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney, Alexander Skarsgård as CEO Lukas Mattson, Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini, Juliana Canfield as Kendall's assistant Jess Jordan, Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce, Hope Davis as Sandi Furness; and Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce.

What is Succession Season 4 about?

According to a synopsis officially released by HBO, in the 10-episode Season 4 of Succession, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

The series was created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.

As mentioned above, Season 4 of Succession will debut on HBO on March 26th.