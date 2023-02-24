Succession Creator Considering Spinoffs on HBO

HBO just revealed that they will end their hit series Succession, with its upcoming fourth season, and that leaves us with a lot more questions than answers. Succession Season 4 will premiere next month and is now expected to wrap up the Roy family's storyline. But, it seems that we haven't seen the last of the Succession universe. Jesse Armstrong, creator of the Emmy award-winning series, revealed the end of the series in a new article in The New Yorker, but he also hinted at the future of the franchise. In the same piece, Armstrong revealed that he is considering spin-offs of the series for HBO.

"I do think that this succession story that we were telling is complete. This is the muscular season to exhaust all our reserves of interest, and I think there's some pain in all these characters that's really strong," Armstrong revealed. "But the feeling that there could be something else in an allied world, or allied characters, or some of the same characters-that's also strong in me. I have caveated the end of the show, when I've talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there's another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite? Maybe there's something else that could be done, that harnessed what's been good about the way we've worked on this. So that is another true feeling."

HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys recently explained to Variety that the nature of Succession doesn't lend itself quite as well to expansion as Game of Thrones.

"I don't think so," Bloys revealed to the outlet about Succession spinoffs moving forward. "I always say, 'Never say never.' When we started talking about doing a Thrones prequel, that was something that HBO had historically never done. I had some people internally saying, 'This is crazy. What are you doing?' That said, I think that there's something about the universe that George [R.R. Martin] created that lent itself to [spinoffs]. There's a huge history, a lot of different families, a lot of different wars and battles. It doesn't seem to me that there's something in Succession where you would go, 'Let's follow just this kid' or whatever. It doesn't seem like a natural thing to me. But if [creator Jesse Armstrong] said, 'I want to do this,' then I would follow Jesse's lead."

With Season 4 of the series set to premiere next month, a recent interview with star Jeremy Strong teased that this could also be the series' final season.

GQ revealed, "One day, Succession will end. That day might be imminent. Strong returned to set in January to film the final two episodes of the new season, which could be the final two episodes, period."

Last year, HBO debuted Season 4 of Westworld, one of its most popular properties, which ended up being the final season as HBO opted not to renew it, despite creators claiming their overall plan included a final batch of episodes. With this transpiring, it made us believe that Succession could possibly get canceled, but, instead, Armstrong announced that the series will end with season four.

Succession Season 4 premieres on HBO on March 26th.

What do you think about the idea of Succession spin-offs? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!