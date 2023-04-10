Succession Fans Going Crazy Over Jaw-Dropping Season 4 Twist
The final season of Succession brought the hammer down on fans in Sunday's new episode, delivering an unexpected twist and bidding goodbye to one of the show's most important characters. The surprise turn of events not only has major implications for the show going forward, but it also sent fans of the series into a tailspin on social media. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of Succession. Continue reading at your own risk...
Not even halfway through the third episode of Succession Season 4, Logan Roy collapsed in the bathroom of his airplane and died. The patriarch of the Roy family is gone, leaving complicated feelings for his children and a massive power vacuum at the center of the show.
It didn't take long for fans to take to social media to share their shock about Logan's passing. There are also a ton of fans praising the episode as being one of the series, especially in regards to the performances from the main cast.
You can check out a few of the reactions below!
Emmys Await
THIS SUCCESSION EPISODE??? pic.twitter.com/mhSZqJd0mb— abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) April 10, 2023
Really Doing This?
IS SUCCESSION REALLY DOING THIS 🤯🫣😳— Scotty Wright (@scotty1123) April 10, 2023
Crazy Timing
HOW ARE THERE 30 MINUTES LEFT IN THIS EPISODE #Succession— Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) April 10, 2023
Shocking
This is incredibly shocking, gutting, and visceral AND IT'S ONLY THE THIRD EPISODE #Succession— Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) April 10, 2023
HBO Weddings
Nobody throws a wedding like HBO #SuccessionHBO— Donald Laitinen (@DonTag78) April 10, 2023
Traumatizing
Is this #Succession episode about to traumatize us all pic.twitter.com/JnI8HhhB3Q— Wasi (@iWasii) April 10, 2023
No Way
Fam ain’t no way this happening. We only @ episode 4 #SuccessionHBO— Miles (@pardonmeslim) April 10, 2023
They're Serious
Oh, they’re serious. #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/sHrtLf1FCT— Dr. Haddassah Olayinka Ali Youngman (@rmlundyjr) April 10, 2023
It's Always Something With Connor
Connor really has the worst luck. On man’s wedding day 🫠 #SuccessionHBO— edmar (@alexander_edmar) April 10, 2023
Award Them All
Literally everyone in this #Succession episode deserves an Emmy. Every single performance is real and raw and consistent with who these characters are.— Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) April 10, 2023