Succession Fans Going Crazy Over Jaw-Dropping Season 4 Twist

The final season of Succession brought the hammer down on fans in Sunday's new episode, delivering an unexpected twist and bidding goodbye to one of the show's most important characters. The surprise turn of events not only has major implications for the show going forward, but it also sent fans of the series into a tailspin on social media. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of Succession. Continue reading at your own risk...

Not even halfway through the third episode of Succession Season 4, Logan Roy collapsed in the bathroom of his airplane and died. The patriarch of the Roy family is gone, leaving complicated feelings for his children and a massive power vacuum at the center of the show.

It didn't take long for fans to take to social media to share their shock about Logan's passing. There are also a ton of fans praising the episode as being one of the series, especially in regards to the performances from the main cast.

You can check out a few of the reactions below!