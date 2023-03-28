Deadpool 3 Adds Succession Star Matthew Macfadyen

Matthew Macfadyen is going from facing off against Logan Roy to facing off against Wade Wilson. On Tuesday, reports indicated that Macfadyen, the Emmy-winning actor known for portraying Tom Wambsgans on HBO's Succession, has joined the cast of Deadpool 3. It is unclear at this point what role Macfadyen will be portraying. Macfadyen will be joining an ensemble cast that includes Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Logan Howlett / Wolverine, and The Crown's Emma Corrin in a currently-unknown role.

Macfadyen is also known for a memorable turn as Mr. Darcy in 2005's Pride & Prejudice movie, as well as appearances in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Anna Karenina.

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. While the film is still a ways away from premiering, the notion of Reynolds and Jackman sharing the screen once again has already broken the Internet.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.

h/t: Deadline